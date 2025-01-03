General Partner Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

General Partner Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ INTC remained flat at $20.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

