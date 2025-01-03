General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,000 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.7% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,574,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 2,898,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

