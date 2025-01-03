General Partner Inc. Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 398,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

