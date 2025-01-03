GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 600,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

