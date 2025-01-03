goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$170.36 and traded as low as C$163.67. goeasy shares last traded at C$166.71, with a volume of 55,105 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total value of C$429,400.00. Company insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

