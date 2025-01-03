Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Trading Up ∞
The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.