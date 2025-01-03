Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. 102,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 23,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

