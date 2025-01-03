Head to Head Contrast: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $40.13 million 0.78 -$3.06 million $0.25 12.20 Stryve Foods $19.36 million 0.17 -$19.04 million ($5.47) -0.14

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sow Good has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 4.47% 8.15% 4.29% Stryve Foods -79.07% -2,100.61% -47.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Summary

Sow Good beats Stryve Foods on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

