Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) EVP Sells $770,197.47 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 882,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,875. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 696,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

