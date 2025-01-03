HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HMNKF opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

