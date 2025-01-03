HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HMNKF opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. HMS Networks AB has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $40.85.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
