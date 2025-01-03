Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.92 and traded as low as C$44.24. Hydro One shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 542,767 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 67.38%.

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 47.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

