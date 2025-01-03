Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 100% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 367,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
