Insider Buying: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Insider Buys 403,000 Shares of Stock

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) insider Fern Macdonald acquired 403,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,150.00.

Fern Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Fern Macdonald purchased 12,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$840.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Fern Macdonald purchased 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Fern Macdonald bought 7,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$560.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CVE TPC opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

