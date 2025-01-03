Insider Selling: Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) CFO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Airship AI Stock Down 4.6 %

Airship AI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 3,512,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,564. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airship AI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.