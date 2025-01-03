Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares in the company, valued at $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 560,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,415. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

