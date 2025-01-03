Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $181,860.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,733.86. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 304,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

