Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells 3,003 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $40,390.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,808.45. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $5,940,132.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Samuel Yount sold 154,465 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $2,029,670.10.

On Monday, December 16th, Samuel Yount sold 71,341 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $955,255.99.

On Friday, December 13th, Samuel Yount sold 76,185 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $1,020,879.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,891. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $991.43 million, a P/E ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.31.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at $890,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NerdWallet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

