Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Sells $63,127.02 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 20,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $63,127.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,611,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,001,717.84. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Paysign in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Paysign in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Paysign in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paysign in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paysign during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

