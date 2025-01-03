Integrated Capital Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

