Integrated Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,186. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

