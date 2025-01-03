iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s 9th Largest Position

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,276,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 436,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 10,937,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

