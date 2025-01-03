iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,179. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $468.65 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.52 and a 200-day moving average of $572.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.