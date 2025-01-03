iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 42,674 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.70.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

