iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 42,674 shares.The stock last traded at $24.71 and had previously closed at $24.70.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
