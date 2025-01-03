iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.46. 199,420 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.