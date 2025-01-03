iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.44 ($0.05). 326,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,507,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.57 ($0.06).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.36.

