iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,626 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

