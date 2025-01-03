iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 22637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $550.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

