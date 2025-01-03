iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 1,399,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

