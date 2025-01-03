iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 1,066,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,222. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

