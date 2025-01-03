iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.72. 685,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

