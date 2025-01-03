iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after buying an additional 249,899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. 462,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,251. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $138.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.