Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 4,008,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

