Joshua C. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 629,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,380.70. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Origin Materials Stock Down 5.5 %

ORGN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 337.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,350,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

