jvl associates llc Buys 308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

jvl associates llc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.90. 4,459,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

