jvl associates llc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 14.4% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $232.40 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $439.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

