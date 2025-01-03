Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 45,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 14,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.