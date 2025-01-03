LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVMUY shares. TD Cowen upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $191.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

