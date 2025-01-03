Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

About Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

