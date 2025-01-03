McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Decreased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE MKC traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $76.25. 65,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.22%.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MicroStrategy Feels Bitcoin’s Weight: 2 Smart Dips to Watch
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Constellation Energy: Stock Climbs on Billion-Dollar Contract
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vistra Stock: Powered for Continued Gains in the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.