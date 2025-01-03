MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 39,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

