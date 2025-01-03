MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGF remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.