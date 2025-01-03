MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

