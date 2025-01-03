Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Trading Down 33.2% – Here’s What Happened

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 391,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 747,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

