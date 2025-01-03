Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $283,600.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,500. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.