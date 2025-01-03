Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,751. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.