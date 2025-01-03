Modus Advisors LLC Buys 993 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.65. 513,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.