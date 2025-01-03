Modus Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 241.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 0.6 %

ENTG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

