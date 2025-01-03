Modus Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.65. 748,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.94 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.