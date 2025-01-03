Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 198,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,196. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

