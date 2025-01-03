Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

STT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 361,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

